Conor Murray a likely starter against Racing, says he never lost consciousness against Glasgow

Conor Murray has seen a neurologist, but Munster insist the scrum-half does not have a concussion.

He is a likely starter for thier final Champions Cup pool game at home to Racing 92 this Saturday.

Murray was injured in last weekend's win away to Glasgow, but has passed the return-to-play protocols.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, he reportedly said that he hadn’t lost consciousness during the game.

Angus Lloyd, Kevin O'Byrne and the academy's Calvin Nash have been nominated as additional players for the province’s Champions Cup squad ahead of this weekend's game.

Each club may select three additional players during the course of the pool stages, one of whom must be a front row player. The nominated additional player will replace a registered member of the club's squad.

Joining from Ulster on a loan basis in November, scrum half Lloyd comes in for Cathal Sheridan who has completed his short term contract with the province.

O'Byrne takes the place of the injured Mike Sherry after recently featuring for the Munster A's in their back-to-back B&I Cup wins over Doncaster Knights.

Finally, Nash comes in for Cian Bohane.