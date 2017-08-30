Home»Sport

Conor McGregor's next challenge - in a swimming pool?

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 12:14 pm

Fresh from his pro-boxing debut, the world will be wondering what Conor McGregor's next move is.

Will he continue boxing or return to UFC to defend his title?

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps has a different solution.

Phelps has taken to Twitter to propose The Notorious tries another new sport - swimming.

A freestyle showdown between the most decorated Olympian of all time and the UFC Lightweight Champion - just think of the pay-per-view possibilities!

And seeing as Mystic Mac likes to leave a mark on the sports he's involved in, CBS Sports has a novel idea for him to beat Phelps.

Introducing the...eh...spaghetti stroke.

It would be fun to watch but we reckon McGregor will stick to the combat sports.


