Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather fight will happen this year, says UFC champion

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 04:46 pm

Once upon a time the idea that Conor McGregor might actually fight Floyd Mayweather would be laughed off if brought up in conversation – all the stories were thought to be meritless rumours fuelled by the two fighters.

But something has changed recently, whereby everyone involved in the conversation is speaking differently – Mayweather looks like he wants to get the fight sorted, for the right price, Dana White is trying to arrange it, and McGregor seems as serious as he always did.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is the latest to state he thinks the fight will genuinely happen, this year, when asked during promotion for his rematch with Stephen Thomson.

Both men, who face off again at UFC 209, think The Notorious will lose in a boxing match against Money.

But Woodley definitely believes there will be a fight.

“He is gonna go out, he’s gonna lose… I think it’s gonna happen this year. I have very strong insight that it will happen,” the Ferguson, Missouri fighter said.

“He (McGregor) is from a karate background, he’s a striker by nature. He probably could last a couple rounds.”

“I think he’s gonna bring something to boxing that Floyd Mayweather has never seen before”, Wonderboy said. “He will lose, but still, it won’t be a first round thing.”

“He will lose, he will lose very convincingly,” Woodley, who said a fight against McGregor would be better for his career than a rematch with Thomson, said. “He (Mayweather) would need at least six rounds. Conor has been known to take some crazy punches with 4oz gloves on, so if you punch him with 8oz gloves it’s a different thing.”

It’s set to be an interesting year.

