Home»Sport

Conor McGregor unimpressed with Floyd Mayweather’s condition at Vegas weigh-in

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 12:16 am

Conor McGregor accused Floyd Mayweather of being in "the worst shape I’ve ever seen" after he outweighed the American by almost four pounds at Friday’s weigh-in.

At 153lbs, the Dubliner came in one pound below the light-middleweight limit but significantly heavier than Mayweather, who at 149.5lbs was closer to the welterweight limit at which he has so often excelled.

The American, 40, again cut a noticeably more relaxed figure than the animated McGregor, who on Saturday makes his professional boxing debut at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Similarly to in his 2007 fight with Ricky Hatton, Mayweather was roundly booed in his home city as his 29-year-old opponent’s supporters vastly outnumbered his.

He also again looked in fine shape, and in coming in so light has no doubt prioritised the speed that has contributed so much to his success and is an advantage he is expected to hold over McGregor.

Conor McGregor during the weigh in at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Photo: PA Wire

"He’s full of water, that’s the worst shape I’ve ever seen him in," McGregor said after he weighed in at the same venue. "That’s the worst shape I’ve seen in him. He looks out of shape, I’m going to breeze through him.

"I’m a professional, I make weight. It’s about sacrifices, dedication, it’s focus, I make it, and that’s it. I’ve put in the work as everyone can tell. I’m ready.

"(I’ll be) a lot bigger than him (on fight night). Pushing 170lbs, yes.

"You’ll never beat the Irish, and that’s it. Las Vegas is ours now. I’ll stop him in four. Let’s see if he can take it. He’s over there twiddling his thumbs and twitching away."

Mayweather dismissed his opponent’s taunts ahead of what he insists will be his final fight, and defended his decision to remain so light.

"Weight doesn’t win fights, fighting wins fights," the American said, while being booed. "This won’t go the distance, mark my words.

"This is going to be Conor McGregor’s last fight also.

"The fans can’t fight for him. It comes down to the two competitors."

Britain’s Nathan Cleverly earlier tipped the scales at 174.25lbs for the first defence of his WBA light-heavyweight title on the Vegas undercard, while his Swedish challenger Badou Jack, who makes his debut in the division, was slightly heavier at 174.5lbs.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Conor McGregor: ‘It’s been a great journey from Crumlin’

Floyd Mayweather: I’m thinking of numbers in my bank account

Money talks as Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather captures the imagination

Conor McGregor V Floyd Mayweather: Preening duo undeserving of worship

More in this Section

Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo

Davy Russell gets caution after Tramore incident

Pep Guardiola: Teams who always have 65-70% possession always have the player sent off

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record at Spa-Francorchamps


Today's Stories

Where will Kerry's improvement come from?

John Caulfield content as slick Cork City show no mercy to hapless Athlone

Youngster David Kitt has chance to emulate Rory McIlroy’s heroics

Will Gavin unleash the ‘whirlwind’ on Red Hands?

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 