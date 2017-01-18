Home»Sport

Conor McGregor to lead Michael Conlan out for pro debut in New York

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:01 pm

Michael Conlan's first professional opponent has been confirmed as the American Tim Ibarra.

The details of the fight were announced at a press conference in New York

Colorado native Ibarra has a record of four wins and four defeats from his eight previous professional bouts.

Conlan, who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012, turned professional after a controversial defeat in Rio last summer.

The fight will take place at the Theatre adjacent to Madison Square Garden on Saint Patrick's Day and will be shown live in Ireland on BT Sport.

To add even more to the hype, high-profile UFC star Conor McGregor will lead the Belfast boxer out for the fight.

"I'm honoured and privileged to make my professional boxing debut in the Mecca of Boxing that is Madison Square Garden, fighting in the world's most famous arena in my professional debut on St. Patrick's Day,” Conlan said “It is something I never dreamed would be possible.

“I'm truly grateful for the opportunity and I hope to make St Paddy's Day Weekend at The Garden an annual event! I have the hopes of a nation behind me and I can't wait to go out and put on a performance for Ireland on St Patrick's Day!"

