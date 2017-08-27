Conor McGregor: ‘I've been strangled on live TV and came back’

There’s no fear of Conor McGregor’s confidence being knocked despite suffering a TKO against Floyd Mayweather in the tenth round of their crossover fight, writes Stephen Barry.

The Dubliner questioned the timing of the stoppage by referee Robert Byrd but admitted he ran out of steam against a “composed” Mayweather.

"He's composed, he's not that fast, he's not that powerful, but boy is he composed in there,” said McGregor.

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

"I had a bit of fun over on this side, hopefully I entertained the fans.

"I thought it was close though and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots.

"I have to give it to him, that's what 50 pro fights will do for you.

"I've been strangled on live TV and came back.

"When you're in here in the squared circle, everything is different. Let the man put me down, that's fatigue, that's not damage.

"Where was the final two rounds? Let me walk back to my corner and compose myself."

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Mayweather, meanwhile, confirmed his retirement, having finally surpassed Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 unbeaten record.

"He is a tough competitor and I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed them for the Pacquiao fight.

"He's a lot better than I thought he was. He was a tough competitor but I was the better man tonight.

"Our game plan was to take our time, let him shoot his heavy shots early and take him down at the end.

"We know that in the MMA he fights 25 minutes real hard. After 25 minutes he started to slow down.

"If I'm not mistaken, I guaranteed everybody that this fight wouldn't go the distance. Boxing's reputation was on the line.

Floyd Mayweather says his boxing career is officially over. Again. pic.twitter.com/DthQ7yf1Dm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2017

"This was my last fight tonight, ladies and gentleman. Tonight was my last fight for sure.

"Tonight, I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor McGregor, you're a hell of a champion."