Home»Sport

'Conor McGregor is in a very dangerous place right now', says Paul Williams

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 05:06 pm

Newstalk presenter and crime reporter Paul Williams has said Conor McGregor is in a 'dangerous' place after an alleged incident on Sunday night.

The presenter was discussing a news story on the station's breakfast show where two men were allegedly punched in a brawl in a Crumlin pub.

It is understood a relative of a senior Kinahan gang member was injured during the alleged brawl.

Williams comments followed unconfirmed reports that a top Irish sports star was being linked to a row in a Crumlin pub at the weekend. Conor McGregor had later posted a bizarre Instagram video clip and captioned it with 'The Celebrity.'

The Instagram clip shows The Notorious wearing a hoody zipped up to cover his face, showing only his eyes, prompting rumours that he was the celebrity involved in the incident.

The celebrity

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Gardaí say they have not received a complaint and no investigation is currently underway into the incident. McGregor has not confirmed whether he was involved or not.

However, Williams now believes that McGregor is in a dangerous place.

"I'm wearing my old veteran crime reporter hat - I have to say, that Conor McGregor is in a very dangerous place right now," he said.

"He has come into conflict, through probably no fault of his own, with a group of very, very dangerous people who are tied up with the Kinahans.

"These people do not care who Conor McGregor is, what he stands for, how powerful he is - they will drag him down into the cesspit."

"I would say, in the next 48 hours, if he is still in the country, and I understand that he may have left the country for a few days. If he is still in the country, I understand from my sources that the Gardaí will be approaching him to give him a GIM form, a Garda Information Message, basically to tell him that there may be threats to his safety.

"This is a huge story. Imagine what it would do to our national reputation if this sporting icon was attacked by a bunch of gangsters."


KEYWORDS

Conor McGregorPaul Williams

Related Articles

Dana White says Conor McGregor 'might never fight again'

Conor McGregor apologises for altercation at Dublin fight ... with smiling selfie

UFC champion Michael Bisping open to boxing bout with Tony Bellew

Conor McGregor’s latest sparring partner is a former critic

More in this Section

Everton seal Sam Allardyce as new manager - report

This rugby scrum was so strong it knocked the goalposts over

Irish Premiership side hand first-team debut to 14-year-old goalkeeper

International trio sign new deals with Ulster Rugby


Today's Stories

Bell’s fighting Irish hold mighty Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Galway minor boss Jeff Lynskey pours cold water over Offaly claims

Cora Staunton eyes perfect parting gift with Carnacon

League quarter-finals set to spark fixtures pile-up

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »