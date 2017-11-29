'Conor McGregor is in a very dangerous place right now', says Paul Williams

Newstalk presenter and crime reporter Paul Williams has said Conor McGregor is in a 'dangerous' place after an alleged incident on Sunday night.

The presenter was discussing a news story on the station's breakfast show where two men were allegedly punched in a brawl in a Crumlin pub.

It is understood a relative of a senior Kinahan gang member was injured during the alleged brawl.

Williams comments followed unconfirmed reports that a top Irish sports star was being linked to a row in a Crumlin pub at the weekend. Conor McGregor had later posted a bizarre Instagram video clip and captioned it with 'The Celebrity.'

The Instagram clip shows The Notorious wearing a hoody zipped up to cover his face, showing only his eyes, prompting rumours that he was the celebrity involved in the incident.

Gardaí say they have not received a complaint and no investigation is currently underway into the incident. McGregor has not confirmed whether he was involved or not.

However, Williams now believes that McGregor is in a dangerous place.

"I'm wearing my old veteran crime reporter hat - I have to say, that Conor McGregor is in a very dangerous place right now," he said.

"He has come into conflict, through probably no fault of his own, with a group of very, very dangerous people who are tied up with the Kinahans.

"These people do not care who Conor McGregor is, what he stands for, how powerful he is - they will drag him down into the cesspit."

"I would say, in the next 48 hours, if he is still in the country, and I understand that he may have left the country for a few days. If he is still in the country, I understand from my sources that the Gardaí will be approaching him to give him a GIM form, a Garda Information Message, basically to tell him that there may be threats to his safety.

"This is a huge story. Imagine what it would do to our national reputation if this sporting icon was attacked by a bunch of gangsters."