Conor McGregor in altercation with referee after team-mate's win in Dublin

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 10:01 am

Two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor sparked controversy last night when he was involved in an angry altercation with a referee at an MMA event in Dublin.

McGregor was in attendance at the Bellator 187 event in the capital to watch his team-mate Charlie Ward take on John Redmond.

And moments after Ward had produced a first-round knockout to beat Redmond, McGregor leapt into the octagon to celebrate with him.

Referee Mark Goddard took exception to McGregor's actions and ordered him out of the octagon, sparking a melee by pushing him away.

That angered McGregor and the Dubliner retaliated, running after Goddard and shouting and pointing at him before he was escorted out of the octagon.

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August, has not fought in the UFC since stopping Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155lb crown in November last year.

Conor McGregor is involved in a scuffle with referee Marc Goddard last night. Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr


