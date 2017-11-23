Home»Sport

Conor McGregor did not appear in court for speeding case but 'willing to accept the fine'

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 10:54 am

Conor McGregor’s speeding case has been adjourned until next week.

The UFC fighter is accused of speeding on the Naas Road in Dublin on March 31st.

He was not in court this morning when his case was called, but his business manager Alan Geraghty said he was willing to accept the fine.

He said Mr. McGregor received the fixed penalty notice but had not put his driver’s licence number on it when he returned it.

Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the case until next Thursday and said Mr. McGregor should appear in person or have a legal representative in his place.


KEYWORDS

Conor McGregorspeeding case

