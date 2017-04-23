Conor Cooney misses out as Galway prepare to face Tipperary

Conor Cooney does not start for Galway in this afternoon’s Allianz HL final, writes Eoghan Cormican.

The St Thomas’ forward was their top-scorer in last weekend’s semi-final, clipping 1-4 from play in the 10-point win over Limerick.

However, an injury means he does not line out at the Gaelic Grounds.

Niall Burke has been called up in place of the injured corner-forward for only his second start of the spring.

Jonathan Glynn, though not named on the match programme, is wearing 27.

He has not played for the county since the 2015 All-Ireland final defeat to Kilkenny.

Tipperary: D Gleeson; C Barrett, J Barry, M Cahill; S Kennedy, R Maher, P Maher; B Maher, J Forde; D McCormack, M Breen, S O’Brien; N McGrath, J O’Dwyer, J McGrath.

Galway: C Callanan; A Tuohy, Daithí Burke, P Killeen; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte; J Coen, D Burke; J Flynn, J Canning, J Cooney; C Whelan, C Mannion, N Burke.