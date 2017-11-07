Home»Sport

Conor Brassil injured in Fairyhouse fall

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 06:04 pm

Jockey Conor Brassil was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken leg in a fall in the final race at Fairyhouse on Tuesday.

The 5lb claimer, son of Grand National-winning trainer Martin Brassil, was partnering Demi Plie in the two-mile handicap hurdle when his mount came to grief at the third flight.

Brassil received attention from on-course medical staff and was then taken to hospital for further assessment.

Martin Brassil told Press Association Sport: "It's not confirmed but it looks like he's broken his leg. It's below the knee on the shin bone.

"He's not long been back from injury and 2017 hasn't been a great year for him, but he's coming out the other side."


