Connacht sign Irish centre from Bedford Blues

Connacht Rugby have signed Tom Farrell from Bedford Blues with immediate effect.

The RFU Championship side released a statement this morning, saying: “Bedford Blues are disappointed to announce that centre Tom Farrell has left the club to join Pro 12 side Connacht with immediate effect.”

Bedford Blues are disappointed to announce that Tom Farrell has left the club for Connacht

Connacht have faced a mounting injury crisis in recent weeks and lost 29 – 7 to Ospreys at the weekend.

22-year-old Farrell, who plays centre, has represented Ireland at Under 19 and Under 20 levels and was previously part of the Leinster Academy.

Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer said: “The timing of Tom's departure isn't great to say the least. He has been a really valued member of the squad and has worked incredibly hard this season, I guess that's why Connacht came calling.

“Despite every effort on our part to keep Tom, the chance to go back to Ireland and to his hometown club proved too much of a heartfelt draw for him. We certainly hope it works out for him.”

Connacht Rugby have yet to confirm the news.