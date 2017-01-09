Home»Sport

Connacht sign Irish centre from Bedford Blues

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 11:12 am

Connacht Rugby have signed Tom Farrell from Bedford Blues with immediate effect.

The RFU Championship side released a statement this morning, saying: “Bedford Blues are disappointed to announce that centre Tom Farrell has left the club to join Pro 12 side Connacht with immediate effect.”

Connacht have faced a mounting injury crisis in recent weeks and lost 29 – 7 to Ospreys at the weekend.

22-year-old Farrell, who plays centre, has represented Ireland at Under 19 and Under 20 levels and was previously part of the Leinster Academy.

Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer said: “The timing of Tom's departure isn't great to say the least. He has been a really valued member of the squad and has worked incredibly hard this season, I guess that's why Connacht came calling.

“Despite every effort on our part to keep Tom, the chance to go back to Ireland and to his hometown club proved too much of a heartfelt draw for him. We certainly hope it works out for him.”

Connacht Rugby have yet to confirm the news.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

John Terry Instagram post: ‘I didn't touch Lee Angol’

Munster to sign Top 14-based Irish pair - report

As Wayne Rooney becomes Man United's joint record scorer, check out his career in numbers

Nevada Wolf Pack's three-point deluge produced one of the great college basketball comebacks


Today's Stories

Racing’s Antonie Claassen claims Munster can go all the way

Neptune’s new wave making a splash

TERRACE TALK: Man United - Wayne Rooney scuttling Liverpool would crown it all

New rule change fails to leave its mark on managers

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 