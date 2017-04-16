Connacht release fitting tribute to 300 cap man John Muldoon

Loyal, committed, inspirational.

Just some of the words used to describe John Muldoon in a stirring tribute to the Connacht man released last night.

The Western province released the video ahead of their captain's 300th cap against Leinster and it shows just why the back row is regarded as Mr Connacht.

A tribute to our captain @JohnMuldoon8 who prepares to make his 300th appearance for his home province #Mul300 pic.twitter.com/yviisSMcUv — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 14, 2017

Sadly, there was no fairy tale for Muldoon as they lost to Leinster 37-24, but there was no shortage of warm messages congratulating the long-serving skipper.

Astonishing achievement by John Muldoon. Connacht man to the core, the heartbeat of the province. Top bloke too. — Gerry Thornley (@gerrythornley) April 15, 2017

'300 Not Out' @connachtrugby captain John Muldoon's jersey hangs in the dressing room ahead of the Interprovincial derby with @leinsterrugby pic.twitter.com/0VJUsY8Hpv — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) April 15, 2017

Well done on 300 John Muldoon. What a warrior. — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) April 15, 2017

The man of the evening John Muldoon looked very focused as he walked out before this evenings game. #mul300 #CONvLEI pic.twitter.com/WLis3u4Gir — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) April 15, 2017

Not really into rugby but this Galway man is a LEGEND👏🏻 John Muldoon makes his 300th cap this eve👏🏻 "Mr.Connacht" 🍀 🏉 #CONvLEI #mul300 pic.twitter.com/YxG8WHFZSa — Gary Traynor 📎 (@GaryTraynor1) April 15, 2017

Congratulations, John.