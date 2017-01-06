Home»Sport

Connacht make three changes for trip to Ospreys

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 03:54 pm

Connacht have made three changes for tomorrow's trip to the high-flying Ospreys.

John Cooney comes in for Kieran Marmion at scrum-half while Sean O'Brien and Naulia Dawai start in the back-row.

Tom McCartney will skipper the side in the place of injured captain John Muldoon who had, up to now, started every game this season but was ruled out this week with a hamstring injury.

From the bench, Galway man Eoin McKeon is in line to make his 100th Connacht appearance if he is called upon in Wales tomorrow afternoon.

“There is real excitement in the camp as we face another great challenge away to Ospreys who are flying high in the PRO12 championship,” head coach Pat Lam said. “They have one of the best all-round games as well as the most successful record at home this season, highlighted by their 29 points earned out of a possible 30.

“Our focus remains on improving our game and if we can nail our execution and detail, it will give us a great chance of challenging for the points on offer.”

Ospreys v Connacht at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday January 7, kick-off 1:30pm.

Connacht team: 15 Tiernan O’Halloran, 14 Niyi Adeolokun, 13 Rory Parata, 12 Peter Robb, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 John Cooney; 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Tom McCartney - capt., 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 James Cannon, 6 Sean O’Brien, 7 Jake Heenan, 8 Naulia Dawai.

Replacements: 16 Dave Heffernan 17 P Cooney, 18 John Andress, 19 Lewis Stevenson, 20 Eoin McKeon, 21 Caolin Blade, 22 Danie Poolman, 23 Ciaran Gaffney.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Andy Murray sets up Tomas Berdych meeting at Qatar Open

Who the hell is new Hull City boss Marco Silva?

Arsene Wenger: Fiery passion of Alexis Sanchez is an asset

PGA Tour to stream 70 hours of coverage from 31 tournaments on Twitter


Today's Stories

VALERIE MULCAHY: Tough task to prepare for life on outside, looking in

Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez not the only Arsenal Gun who cares

I’ll pick my best side, says Kieran McGeeney

Munster’s Niall Scannell ready to answer call

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 