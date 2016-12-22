Home»Sport

Connacht lose Aki until February - make four changes for trip to Ulster

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 01:04 pm

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made four personnel changes to his side ahead of tomorrow's clash with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

Bundee Aki will undergo surgery this week for an ongoing ankle injury and will return in mid-February. In the absence of recognised midfielders, last week's try scorer Danie Poolman will start at inside centre for the first time alongside Rory Parata.

With Conor Carey added to the long list of injured props, the versatile Tom McCartney has now been named on the bench to cover loosehead prop. Dave Heffernan with start the game in the number two shirt while Shane Delahunt is named on the bench as replacement hooker.

Quinn Roux is named in the second row.

James Cannon comes in to the side to partner Quinn Roux in the second row while Galway man Sean O'Brien is promoted from the bench to join the back row with Nepia Fox-Matamua and captain John Muldoon.

There remains a 6-2 split on the bench with just nine backs available to Lam and his coaching team. Academy back Ciaran Gaffney is this week named in his first match day squad.

Commenting on the team selection and the upcoming game, head coach Pat:

"This week has probably been the most challenging I've had at Connacht Rugby with all the injuries, sickness and the group only coming together yesterday,” Lam said. “Losing both Bundee (Aki) and Conor (Carey) to long term injuries is a big blow especially with our injury crisis at prop and midfield. With 21 injuries in our squad it's an opportunity for the next player still standing to come in and nail his role in our structures and systems.

"With the named squad not even training once together this week, there has been a huge emphasis once again on the classroom learning and mental preparation. I was really proud of the boys with the work they put in last week and the character they showed in adversity to grind out a big win.

“We'll be looking for the same again this Friday night, albeit in a much tougher environment at a sold out Kingspan Stadium and against a quality side like Ulster.”

Connacht team;15 Tiernan O'Halloran, 14 Niyi Adeolokun, 13 Rory Parata, 12 Danie Poolman, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Kieran Marmion; 1 Denis Buckley 2 Dave Heffernan, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 James Cannon, 6 Sean O'Brien, 7 Nepia Fox-Matamua, 8 John Muldoon -capt.

Replacements: 16 Shane Delahunt, 17 Tom McCartney, 18 JP Cooney, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Eoin McKeon, 21 Caolin Blade, 22 Ciaran Gaffney, 23 Naulia Dawai.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

James Wade finishes in style at the World Darts Championship

Scott Sinclair expects to thrive on 'hatred' of Old Firm derby at Ibrox

Irish Football Association accepts FIFA fine for poppy displays

Seamus Coleman gave a deserving fan the best Secret Santa present ever


Today's Stories

Five Irish Olympians reflect on what happened after their Rio odyssey

Ruby Walsh: ‘I thought I found another horse of a lifetime in Vautour but it wasn’t to be’

Jose Mourinho: I feel guilty over Memphis Depay and Ashley Young

Irish amateur golf’s 2016 rising

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 