Connacht add new players and announce positive injury news

After challenging times recently , Connacht Rugby have today announced positive news, with a number of injuries not as serious as feared and the addition of new players to bolster the squad.

The Province confirmed that outhalf Steve Crosbie and centre Tom Farrell have been added to the senior squad for the remainder of the 2016/17 season. Loosehead prop Peter McCabe has also joined the province on a loan deal from Munster Rugby.

23-year-old outhalf Crosbie, who can also play in midfield, joins the province on the back of a short term contract with Munster where he made two appearances for their ‘A’ side in the British & Irish Cup last month.

Connacht have also boosted their options at midfield with the addition of 23-year-old Tom Farrell who joins from English Championship side Bedford Blues where he made 12 appearances this season.

Having played with Lansdowne RFC, Farrell came through the Leinster Academy and also represented Ireland at under-19 and under-20 level. He joined up with his new team mates at the Sportsground on Monday and was today added to the European Rugby Champions Cup squad for the province.

24-year-old McCabe has also joined the province on loan from Munster Rugby and as cover for current front row injuries. The Cork-born prop made his senior debut in the Guinness PRO12 this season, coming on as a replacement against the Ospreys and a week later starting in the friendly against the Maori All Blacks at Thomond Park.

In injury news, Connacht said that Ultan Dillane does not require surgery on his ankle injury and is now expected to return in 3 – 4 weeks.

Jack Carty suffered a serious-looking knee injury against the Ospreys at the weekend but, contrary to earlier fears, the knock is a low grade medial knee ligament sprain. He is unavailable this week but his fitness will be monitored ahead of the round six Champions Cup clash.

John Muldoon will resume squad activity today having recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out last week.