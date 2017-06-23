Home»Sport

Community Shield proceeds to be donated to Grenfell Tower fire victims

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:54 pm

Proceeds from this summer's Community Shield match at Wembley will be donated to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Football Association says it is hoped that the match will raise around £1.25million (€1.42m) for the victims of the tragedy and their families. The number of people to have died as a result of the fire, including those classed as missing presumed dead, remains at 79.

The FA will also invite the families of the victims, survivors and emergency service personnel to the game between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday, August 6.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said: "Like the rest of the country, we were all deeply saddened by the terrible incident at Grenfell Tower. The suffering and loss for those involved is unimaginable.

"Whilst only a football match, we hope that in some small way through the Community Shield we can help. Two great London clubs will come together to play at the city's most famous stadium just a few miles from Kensington. They will be united in their passion for football, grief at this tragic loss and support for their community.

"Football is for all, and we hope that on August 6 it can in its own way give something back to those who are most in need."

FA Cup winners Arsenal and Chelsea, the Premier League champions, have donated their club match fee to the Grenfell Tower support fund.

Any fans who will be attending the Community Shield at Wembley will have the opportunity to donate an additional £5 to the fund, should they wish, when purchasing a ticket via the clubs.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said: "We believe it is appropriate and timely that the first major football match involving top-flight clubs to take place in our city since the tragedy will be dedicated in such a way to the victims and survivors, and to the enormous number of heroes of the rescue operation, especially given this occasion's long history of being played for the benefit of the wider community and people in need of support."

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: "The club stands side by side with Chelsea in reaching out to the community and expressing our support and solidarity for those who have lost friends and family, their homes and their sense of security in the wake of this tragic event.

"We also pay tribute to our city's emergency services who showed immense courage and bravery. We play the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 6, with the victims and the heroes of this terrible tragedy close to our hearts."

KEYWORDS grenfell tower, fire, support fund, community shield, chelsea, arsenal,

