Home»Sport

Colm Cooper: ‘Will I be playing in 2018? You can be sure of it’

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 07:40 pm

By Michael Moynihan

Colm 'Gooch' Cooper has laughed off suggestions that a sub-par performance for Dr Crokes in Sunday’s Munster final could accelerate his retirement from the game.

The 34-year old told Examiner Sport “you can be sure of it” when asked if he’d be donning his club colours in 2018. And he added that he’d be giving Crokes his full and undivided attention next season.

“I’m still enjoying it, it’s still fun, I’m still in reasonable shape and I still get a kick out of it,” he said at a Cork IT bursary awards presentation Monday night. “And I still get disappointed when we lose. All those emotions are still there.”

Cooper was a largely peripheral figure as Dr Crokes relinquished their Muster and All-Ireland club football titles to a superior Nemo Rangers outfit on Sunday.

“Did I take it badly? Yeah. One, you’re disappointed when you don’t perform personally, and two, when the team doesn’t perform anywhere near the level needed.

“Nothing had suggested to us that we’d hit a day like Sunday. Our form had been pretty solid, but maybe the 23 months on the road caught up with us.”

* Don’t miss Cooper’s reflections on 2017 in tomorrow’s Irish Examiner bumper sport section.


KEYWORDS

Colm CooperGAA

Related Articles

Swift sanctions expected after Cork U-21 hurling match abandoned due to brawl; player hospitalised

Watch as Latton ladies win this GAA thriller in Liverpool with a late late goal

TG4 Ladies Football Players’ Player of the year nominees announced

Dublin champions St Vincent's defensive to offensive transitions simplicity in motion

More in this Section

Ireland to face All Blacks for next November’s autumn internationals

Jurgen Klopp would rather quit than see Liverpool close out games by cheating

Ireland's Joy Neville named World Rugby Referee of the Year

Lack of goalline technology denies Messi goal


Today's Stories

Adam Byrne living his Ireland dream

Alex Wootton catches Johann van Graan’s eye

Glanmire delight, but DCU go top

Colm Cooper’s long year ends in frustration

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »