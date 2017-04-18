Home»Sport

Colm Cooper: "I played for Kerry to win medals…not to satisfy Joe's needs"

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 02:06 pm

Retired Kerry footballer Colm Cooper has brushed off comments made by RTÉ analyst Joe Brolly about his career, saying he "likes to go against the grain sometimes just to create debate".

Brolly claimed that Cooper, despite his huge success as an inter-county footballer, failed to inspire Kerry against Ulster teams.

Speaking on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Cooper said that Brolly's comments mattered little to him.

"I take Joe for what he is. He is a very outspoken pundit. He likes to go against the grain sometimes just to create debate.

"I certainly don’t lie awake at night thinking about what Joe is going to say about me. In the earlier part of my career he thought I was a fantastic player. In the latter years he has changed a little bit.

"I played for Kerry and Dr Crokes to win medals and challenge for titles, not to satisfy Joe’s needs or what he thinks about my character.

"If I let Joe get to me I don’t think I’d ever tog out. He has his views and I think he gets a kick out of winding Kerry people up as well and they always bit back a bit as well which he loves. I don’t take it too seriously."

