Cody Garbrandt is not playing games with TJ Dillashaw

Tension between TJ Dillashaw and his former camp Team Alpha Male is about to reach astounding heights with news that Dillashaw will face off against Cody Garbrandt in the next series of The Ultimate Fighter.

Garbrandt signalled that he’s not here to play games, posting a graphic image to Instagram of what he believes will be Dillashaw’s fate.

🔪🐍 A photo posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

If you don’t get the reference, we need to head back to what’s possibly TUF’s most famous scene: Conor McGregor’s “snake in the grass” comment aimed at Dillashaw back in 2015.

The 2011 TUF finalist was once a member of Team Alpha Male, Urijah Faber’s gym which Garbrandt is still a proud member of, but abandoned ship to join Duane Ludwig’s Elevation Fight Team.

All of which led to this comedy moment.

It’s a comment which Garbrandt has since said he agrees with, despite almost fighting McGregor on that day because of it, and one that has stuck with TJ ever since.

Season 25 of TUF will see Garbrandt and Dillashaw coaching former welterweight winners or contestants from the reality series, with No Love taking on TJ for real once the show comes to an end for Garbrandt’s bantamweight belt.

BOOM! Who's fukn ready? #redemption #roadback2gold A photo posted by tjdillashaw (@tjdillashaw) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:09am PST

Season 25, billed as The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption, is expected to air in April.