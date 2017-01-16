Home»Sport

Cody Garbrandt is not playing games with TJ Dillashaw

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:23 pm

Tension between TJ Dillashaw and his former camp Team Alpha Male is about to reach astounding heights with news that Dillashaw will face off against Cody Garbrandt in the next series of The Ultimate Fighter.

Garbrandt signalled that he’s not here to play games, posting a graphic image to Instagram of what he believes will be Dillashaw’s fate.

🔪🐍

A photo posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on

If you don’t get the reference, we need to head back to what’s possibly TUF’s most famous scene: Conor McGregor’s “snake in the grass” comment aimed at Dillashaw back in 2015.

The 2011 TUF finalist was once a member of Team Alpha Male, Urijah Faber’s gym which Garbrandt is still a proud member of, but abandoned ship to join Duane Ludwig’s Elevation Fight Team.

All of which led to this comedy moment.

It’s a comment which Garbrandt has since said he agrees with, despite almost fighting McGregor on that day because of it, and one that has stuck with TJ ever since.

Season 25 of TUF will see Garbrandt and Dillashaw coaching former welterweight winners or contestants from the reality series, with No Love taking on TJ for real once the show comes to an end for Garbrandt’s bantamweight belt.

BOOM! Who's fukn ready? #redemption #roadback2gold

A photo posted by tjdillashaw (@tjdillashaw) on

Season 25, billed as The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption, is expected to air in April.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Cody Garbrandt, Conor McGregor, MMA, T.J. Dillashaw, The Ultimate Fighter, UFC, Urijah Faber,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Floyd Mayweather goes in on Dana White: 'You used to carry my bags'

Conor McGregor just took a deeply personal shot at Floyd Mayweather

‘Let’s make it happen’: Floyd Mayweather would end retirement for McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather has some very kind words for Ronda Rousey

More in this Section

World collectively cringes as Martin Klizan gets a tennis ball right where it hurts

South African international Botha to bolster Ulster pack

What the fans want : Infographic on Premier League transfer window hopes and dreams

Yaya Toure: Manchester City still in the title race


Today's Stories

PODCAST: Spinning the draw - Long Ball United or Defensive Pool?

Cork mauling leaves John Kiely demanding player response

PODCAST: Spinning the draw - Long Ball United or Defensive Pool?

Katie Taylor mixes with the stars as Madison Square Garden date is in the pipeline

Lifestyle

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Drag pioneer Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 