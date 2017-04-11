Claudio Ranieri speaks out about his Leicester sacking on Monday Night Football

Six weeks since his shock sacking by Leicester City, Claudio Renieri has appeared on TV – and he had a bit to say about his former club.

Appearing on Sky prior to the kick-off between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, the Italian denied it was player power which lost him his job – seemingly dispelling rumours which followed the sacking.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

“I don’t believe rumours the players spoke to the Leicester owners about sacking me,” Ranieri said on Monday Night Football. “The players got to experience something totally different. In pre-season they played against big teams, went all over the world.

“I don’t believe the players killed me. No, no, no.”

Claudio Ranieri doesn't blame #LCFC players for his sacking pic.twitter.com/adsuvzPHat — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) April 10, 2017

With Ranieri in charge the current Premier League champions had been in danger of relegation, with several key players unable to perform.

Since he left however, new boss Craig Shakespeare won his first six games in charge of Leicester and only suffered defeat for the first time at Everton on Sunday.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Ranieri’s voice on the matter was, of course, eagerly heard from across football.

If there is one thing most seemed to agree on about Ranieri’s appearance, it seems to be that they had complete and utter respect for the 65-year-old.

Claudio Ranieri still talks about LCFC with so much passion and love. Still feel sorry for the guy and the way he was treated was so wrong — M S M E_ (@MissEdwards_ox) April 10, 2017

Claudio Ranieri...showing class, dignity and professionalism. What a gentleman #MNF — Vikas (@vikas_sadiq) April 10, 2017

Could listen to Claudio Ranieri all night...So passionate and refreshingly honest. What a gentleman #MNF #CRYARS — Ben Clarkson (@benc993) April 10, 2017

I was a big fan of Claudio Ranieri before he answered questions on Monday Night Football. Now I am a huge fan. What a Gentleman. #respect — Phil (@philbuild) April 10, 2017

However, not everyone is so convinced by his assertion…