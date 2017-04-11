Home»Sport

Claudio Ranieri speaks out about his Leicester sacking on Monday Night Football

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:02 am

Six weeks since his shock sacking by Leicester City, Claudio Renieri has appeared on TV – and he had a bit to say about his former club.

Appearing on Sky prior to the kick-off between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, the Italian denied it was player power which lost him his job – seemingly dispelling rumours which followed the sacking.

“I don’t believe rumours the players spoke to the Leicester owners about sacking me,” Ranieri said on Monday Night Football. “The players got to experience something totally different. In pre-season they played against big teams, went all over the world.

“I don’t believe the players killed me. No, no, no.”

With Ranieri in charge the current Premier League champions had been in danger of relegation, with several key players unable to perform.

Since he left however, new boss Craig Shakespeare won his first six games in charge of Leicester and only suffered defeat for the first time at Everton on Sunday.

Ranieri’s voice on the matter was, of course, eagerly heard from across football.

If there is one thing most seemed to agree on about Ranieri’s appearance, it seems to be that they had complete and utter respect for the 65-year-old.

However, not everyone is so convinced by his assertion…

