Claudio Ranieri gets vote of confidence from Leicester City board

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 02:18 pm

Leicester have announced their "unwavering support" for manager Claudio Ranieri.

"In light of recent speculation Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager Claudio Ranieri," the club stated.

"While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

"The entire club is, and will remain, united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead."

