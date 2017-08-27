Home»Sport

Cian O'Connor claims bronze medal for Ireland at European Championships

Sunday, August 27, 2017

Ireland has won a medal at the European Show Jumping Championships in Sweden.

Meath's Cian O'Connor has claimed the individual bronze medal at the Longines FEI European Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, today.

O'Connor and his stallion Good Luck completed five rounds of jumping over the past five days at the Ullevi Arena with a total of just 6.25 penalties.

Their bronze adds to the team gold medal he won with Ireland on Friday.

Ireland also saw Cork's Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z finish 8th and Tipperary's Denis Lynch with All Star in 10th.

Sweden's Peder Fredricson took the gold in front of his home fans with H&M All In, while The Netherlands Harrie Smolders took silver with Don VHP Z.


