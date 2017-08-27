Cian O'Connor claims bronze medal for Ireland at European Championships

Ireland has won a medal at the European Show Jumping Championships in Sweden.

Meath's Cian O'Connor has claimed the individual bronze medal at the Longines FEI European Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, today.

.

O'Connor and his stallion Good Luck completed five rounds of jumping over the past five days at the Ullevi Arena with a total of just 6.25 penalties.

Their bronze adds to the team gold medal he won with Ireland on Friday.

Ireland also saw Cork's Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z finish 8th and Tipperary's Denis Lynch with All Star in 10th.

Sweden's Peder Fredricson took the gold in front of his home fans with H&M All In, while The Netherlands Harrie Smolders took silver with Don VHP Z.