Home»Sport

Christian Benteke just cemented his position as the worst penalty taker in the league

Monday, December 26, 2016 - 02:22 pm

Christian Benteke is not a penalty taker – that much has become clear during his time in England with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

But new Palace manager Sam Allardyce was clearly never given the memo ahead of his first game in charge, against Watford on Boxing Day, because after doing well to win a penalty Benteke was then inexplicably allowed to take it.

Needless to say, the slow trickling effort rolled into Heurelho Gomes’ grateful hands and Benteke had finally cemented himself as the Premier League’s worst penalty taker.

Okay, so it’s only two misses, and there are probably plenty of players we’ve never seen take a penalty that would both shock and amuse us, but do you remember just HOW BAD that miss against West Ham was?

Even before Opta confirmed it, football fans everywhere suspected.

And unfortunately for anyone who’s got Benteke in their fantasy team – not actually a bad shout given his talent and the wingers Palace have at their disposal – now has minus a point. Merry Christmas.

There is one man happier than anyone else though, and that’s Gomes. The Brazilian gave away the penalty, missing the ball completely after running out from his goal and instead lumping Benteke’s leg, and while it may have been a weak penalty Gomes still had to guess correctly.

We imagine this was pretty accurate.

Luckily for Benteke, Yohan Cabaye had already put his side ahead, meaning Palace went in at half time happy enough.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Christian Benteke, Crystal Palace, Football, Palace, Premier League, Watford,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Munster earn provincial bragging rights with impressive win over Leinster

Manchester City secure 3-0 win over Hull

The Premier League's longest ever winning runs

Here's how the day went for David Moyes on his return to Old Trafford


Today's Stories

One writer's account of the visceral feel of Tipperary's All-Ireland success

The McGregor conundrum

Rassie Erasmus optimistic for Springboks

‘Christmas can be a lonely time for an Irish player away from home’

Lifestyle

Unforgettable music moments of 2016

Driverless cars are out of our control

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 