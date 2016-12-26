Christian Benteke just cemented his position as the worst penalty taker in the league

Christian Benteke is not a penalty taker – that much has become clear during his time in England with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

But new Palace manager Sam Allardyce was clearly never given the memo ahead of his first game in charge, against Watford on Boxing Day, because after doing well to win a penalty Benteke was then inexplicably allowed to take it.

Needless to say, the slow trickling effort rolled into Heurelho Gomes’ grateful hands and Benteke had finally cemented himself as the Premier League’s worst penalty taker.

2 - Christian Benteke has missed more penalties this season than any other Premier League player. Stutter. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Okay, so it’s only two misses, and there are probably plenty of players we’ve never seen take a penalty that would both shock and amuse us, but do you remember just HOW BAD that miss against West Ham was?

Even before Opta confirmed it, football fans everywhere suspected.

Benteke has to be the worst penalty taker in the league. Jesus. — luke (@LukeyMalden) December 26, 2016

Contender for worst penalty of the season from Benteke. That was absolutely dire — Kirky (@kirky0110) December 26, 2016

And unfortunately for anyone who’s got Benteke in their fantasy team – not actually a bad shout given his talent and the wingers Palace have at their disposal – now has minus a point. Merry Christmas.

There is one man happier than anyone else though, and that’s Gomes. The Brazilian gave away the penalty, missing the ball completely after running out from his goal and instead lumping Benteke’s leg, and while it may have been a weak penalty Gomes still had to guess correctly.

We imagine this was pretty accurate.

Luckily for Benteke, Yohan Cabaye had already put his side ahead, meaning Palace went in at half time happy enough.