Home»Sport

Chris Sutton picks Ireland international in his Premier League Team of the Season so far

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 11:44 am

Chris Sutton has included a surprise name in his Premier League Team of the Season so far, writes Stephen Barry.

Among the Manchester City, United, Tottenham and Liverpool selections, the BT pundit chose Brighton defender Shane Duffy.

The Irish giant has received fulsome praise from the likes of Jamie Carragher for his partnership with Lewis Dunk, which has helped the Seagulls climb to 9th in their first Premier League season.

Chris Hughton’s men have conceded 13 goals, the sixth best defensive record in the league and ahead of both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Otherwise, Man City dominate Sutton’s team. Ederson is picked in goal, behind Kyle Walker, John Stones, Duffy and Spurs’ Ben Davies.

Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sané make up the midfield, alongside United’s Nemanja Matic and Pool’s Mohamed Salah.

Harry Kane is the second Tottenham player selected to complete the attack.


KEYWORDS

Chris SuttonIrelandShane DuffyBrighton

More in this Section

Connacht fail to triumph in error-ridden game with Cardiff Blues

Ross Byrne stars as Leinster put Dragons to the sword

First point for West Ham under Moyes after draw with Leicester

Late Andrew Trimble try saves Ulster against Benetton


Today's Stories

So Dan Carter and I were shooting the breeze in the gym one day…

Joe Schmidt closing gaps to prevent Cardiff repeat

Alvaro Morata or Mohamed Salah: Who is signing of the season?

Joe Schmidt closing gaps to prevent Cardiff repeat

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »