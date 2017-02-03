Chris Eubank Jr guns for Conor McGregor and speaks about a possible move to UFC

The Eubanks have big plans – plans that Chris Eubank Jr believes will be kick-started on Saturday with a victory over Renold Quinlan for the IBO super-middleweight world title, and could end with a switch to UFC.

Speaking to DJ Ace on BBC 1Xtra, the 27-year-old said it would be no contest between him and Conor McGregor in the ring, and spoke about his ambitions going forward.

“My goal is to win this title fight on Saturday, and then go and dominate the divisions. The super-middleweight division, the middleweight division, I’m gunning for everybody and anybody who has a world title,” he said.

Chris Eubank Snr revealed that Jr had been trained in jiu-jitsu from a young age, which would make the transition to UFC a lot easier.

“There’s a guy called Conor McGregor talking about Mayweather. If anyone’s going to make the crossover into UFC, it’s this young man here,” Eubank Snr said.

And while it won’t happen any time soon, he said that the “money” fight with McGregor in the Octagon is what he’d want.

“If you’re talking about boxing one-on-one, there’s no contest,” Jr said about a fight with The Notorious. “You can’t compare a boxer and a UFC fighter. In the Octagon of course, then it’s a different story.”

The Machine Gun Technique. Preparing for war. https://t.co/ivmI5vbill pic.twitter.com/Uy1MQcSsaT — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) January 31, 2017

Winning championships and making money in boxing is evidently the current goal, but who knows – we might one day see Eubank Jr wearing 4oz gloves.

“I’ve got many goals and achievements I’m working towards in boxing, but I did MMA, I did grappling, all types of jiu-jitsu for a while as a kid – so I have the base. I could easily transition if I wanted to.”