Chile reaches Confederations Cup semi-finals with 1-1 draw against Australia

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 06:49 pm

Chile survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup with a 1-1 draw against Australia in Moscow.

The Asia Cup champions needed to win by two clear goals to advance to the last four at Chile's expense and - during a combative first-half display which saw three Australians booked, including captain Tim Cahill on his 100th appearance for his country - they led at the break through James Troisi's goal.

However, substitute Martin Rodriguez's first international goal spared Chile's blushes and, as expected, they followed Germany out of Group B and through to the next round.

Chile started well with a wave off attacks which saw Brighton's new goalkeeper Matthew Ryan save from Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas.

Alexis Sanchez wanted a penalty when he fell under a challenge from Mark Milligan but the VAR system showed it was an excellent tackle from the Australian defender.

Claudio Bravo denied Massimo Luongo from close range as Australia began to make chances, before Troisi's deft finish, clipping the ball over the advancing Chile goalkeeper, gave them the lead after 42 minutes.

Vidal came close to an immediate equaliser with a header that went just wide before Trent Sainsbury spurned a glorious chance to make it 2-0 in first-half injury time when he blasted a volley over the crossbar from eight yards out with only Bravo to beat.

Ryan repelled efforts from Vargas and Sanchez early in the second half as Chile threatened an equalising goal, which eventually came after 67 minutes when Rodriguez poked the ball home from close range from Vargas' downward header after Australia had failed to clear their lines.

Both teams had chances to win it, with Vargas heading wide from six yards out and Ryan McGowan missing from similar range at the other end - but in the end a draw seemed a fair result and it secured second spot for Chile, who will play Portugal in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

