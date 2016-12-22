Cheltenham, Aintree and Royal Ascot coming to TV3

TV3 Group have announced a new four-year partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to broadcast some of the biggest events in horse racing, beginning on New Year’s Day 2017.

TV3 and 3e will broadcast exclusive Irish terrestrial coverage of horseracing events in the world across 50 days of the year from 1 January 2017, including the Cheltenham Festival, the Randox Health Aintree Grand National Festival, the Investec Epsom Derby and Oaks, and Royal Ascot.

Other highlights include the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket, Al Shaqab Lockinge Day at Newbury, Qatar Goodwood Festival, Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York and QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.

“TV3 is delighted to be working with this fantastic racing portfolio,” Niall Cogley, TV3 Group Director of Broadcasting said. “Cheltenham and Aintree are hugely important milestones in the Irish sporting calendar every year.”

“To be able to offer 50 exclusive Irish terrestrial days on TV3 and 3e is great news for our viewers.”

Richard FitzGerald, CEO of RMG, said: “We are delighted that the UK’s best race meetings will receive such a prominent shop window in Ireland via TV3 and 3e. It means viewers will be extremely well served in Ireland.”