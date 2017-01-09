Home»Sport

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois proves he's got it all with worldy training goal

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 11:37 am

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is having quite a season between the sticks, but this training ground goal suggests maybe there’s a place for him in the opposition’s penalty area as well.

The 24-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season, with Chelsea five points clear at the top of the table – he quite often makes astounding saves, but we’d like to see a bit more of this.

Sometimes I score too! 😉⚽️🎯 #CFC

A video posted by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on

We’re not sure why Courtois was practising free kicks – perhaps it’s an innovative new tactic from manager Antonio Conte – but we’re glad he was.

From all of 20 yards, the Belgian unleashes a powerful strike, in off the crossbar and into the roof of the net. Have some of that. Courtois posted the video on Instagram with the modest caption: “Sometimes I score too!”

Move over David Luiz, there’s a new free-kick king in town.

