Chelsea fans seem to have well and truly had enough of Diego Costa

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 05:34 pm

We all know the potential Diego Costa has to influence a football match, but as far as Chelsea fans are concerned he hasn’t been doing it enough recently. Or at least not in the right way.

The striker was all the talk as Chelsea took on Manchester United at Old Trafford, although not for the reasons his boss would want him to be.

United took the game to Chelsea and that meant really getting in their faces, and this was a tactic that seemed to particularly work on Costa.

It didn’t take long for Jose Mourinho’s defenders to get in the Spaniard’s head, and his inability to concentrate on the game rather than the opposition players around him began to irritate Chelsea fans.

Antonio Conte was blamed for his insistence on picking the Chelsea top scorer, who’s only bagged three times in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

For most people watching the fascinating encounter though, the battle taking place between Costa and specifically Marcos Rojo was definitely adding an extra layer of entertainment to the match.

And for anyone who’s not a Chelsea fan, an angry Costa can be endlessly fun to watch.

