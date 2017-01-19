Home»Sport

Check out this video of Carlos Tevez getting absolutely mobbed as he arrives in China

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 01:13 pm

Normally when your flight lands in a new country, the best welcome you can hope for is a sleazy looking guy holding up a sign with your name on it.

Carlos Tevez got slightly more than that when he arrived in China. In fact, he got a lot more than that.

We think that’s what you call a hero’s welcome.

Tevez, 32, has joined Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League in a deal worth a reported £615,000 a week.

And if every one of these fans buys a shirt with his name on the back, it might just prove good value.

Before Tevez starts feeling too pleased with himself, we should point out it was a similar story when Demba Ba arrived a couple of years ago.

Expect to see more and more scenes like this as big names continue to arrive in the CSL.

KEYWORDS SBTV, Carlos Tevez, China, Football, Shanghai Shenhua,

