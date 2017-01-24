Check out this goalie’s ridiculous attempt at time-wasting

The AFCON group game between Senegal and Algeria ended in a 2-2 draw yesterday, and it was clearly the result the Senegal goalkeeper wanted.

Khadim N'Diaye took time-wasting to a ridiculous level in the final minutes of the game.

While making a run up to take a goal kick he contrived to kick himself in the ankle and then tumbled dramatically to the ground.

Senegal were guaranteed top spot in the group before the game even kicked off and Algeria were near-certain to go home - so N'Diaye’s antics didn’t really matter.

But in that case, why even bother?

Viewers were left shaking their heads.