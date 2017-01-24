Home»Sport

Check out this goalie’s ridiculous attempt at time-wasting

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:44 am

The AFCON group game between Senegal and Algeria ended in a 2-2 draw yesterday, and it was clearly the result the Senegal goalkeeper wanted.

Khadim N'Diaye took time-wasting to a ridiculous level in the final minutes of the game.

While making a run up to take a goal kick he contrived to kick himself in the ankle and then tumbled dramatically to the ground.

Senegal were guaranteed top spot in the group before the game even kicked off and Algeria were near-certain to go home - so N'Diaye’s antics didn’t really matter.

But in that case, why even bother?

Viewers were left shaking their heads.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

WATCH: Venus Williams rolls back the years to book last-four spot at Australian Open

When you see him you'll understand why it's hilarious: Brazilian club's mascot makes save of 2017

There really weren't many people in attendance for Zimbabwe and Tunisia's all-important group game at AFCON 2017

James Haskell a major doubt for England's 6 Nations opener


Today's Stories

Joe Schmidt’s curve ball as Munster trio get the call

Ryan Mason recovering after skull fracture ordeal

Peter O’Mahony: Up to us to protect classy Conor Murray

When all that matters is that gambling rush, it’s time to make a call

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 