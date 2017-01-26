Check out drone footage of Ireland’s new National Indoor Arena

The new Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena was officially opened by Taoiseach Enda Kenny in Dublin today.

The state-of-the-art indoor training and events centre is situated at the heart of the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus and comprises a National Gymnastics Training Centre, National Indoor Athletics Training Centre and National Indoor Training Centre.

26 January 2017; Pictured is member of the Irish Gymnastics squad Rhys McClenaghan performing for invited guests including An Taoiseach Enda Kenny, T.D.Cllr Darragh Butler, Mayor of Fingal, Shane Ross, T.D., Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Patrick O'Donovan, T.D., Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, David Conway, Director, National Sports Campus and Sean Benton, Board Member, Sport Ireland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“I am delighted to officially open the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena today,” Mr Kenny. “This most impressive facility is a very welcome addition to Ireland’s sporting infrastructure and I look forward to the many events which the Arena will host of the coming months and years.”

The construction of the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena began in January 2015 and it is designed to accommodate over 20 sports which are complemented by ancillary spectator, changing, media and conference facilities.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross was also in attendance and said: “The development of the Indoor Arena with its tremendous indoor athletics track, world class Gymnastics Centre and expansive indoor training facilities fills an important gap in our national sporting infrastructure.

“This new Arena will not only provide world class training facilities but will also present opportunities to attract major events to Ireland.”

The Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena is the latest addition to the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus with a large number of facilities already developed at the west Dublin site including: the National Aquatic Centre, Sport Ireland Institute and High Performance Centre, Irish Sport HQ, National Diving Centre, National Horse Sport Arena, National Cross Country Track and Special Olympics Ireland HQ among others.

“Sport Ireland is delighted to have reached the stage where we are opening the new Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena,” Sport Ireland Chairman, Kieran Mulvey said. “I am delighted that the Campus has already secured bookings for a number of high profile events and I look forward to seeing many people come through the doors in the future.”

In 2017 the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena will co-host the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Basketball Championship in August.