Charleville and Douglas must explain part in 'nasty' brawl

Cork GAA executives have invited Charleville and Douglas GAA clubs to explain their respective parts in the disgraceful brawl that marred last Saturday's Cork Co U21 hurling championship tie in Fermoy.

Referee Patrick O'Driscoll abandoned the game after 42 minutes when players and mentors become embroiled in what eyewitnesses described as a "very nasty" series of sideline flashpoints, with one Douglas player hospitalised as a result of the fracas.

Douglas had a player, Diarmuid O'Mahony, red-carded in the first half, with Cork hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon of Charleville sent off in the second half.

Subsequent to that, there were two outbreaks of disorder, the second of which led the Bride Rovers official to call a halt to proceedings.

Cathal Sheehan (Douglas) in action against Charleville's Jack Doyle in action during the first half

There is no video evidence of the game available, it is believed.

Cork GAA's CCCC discussed the issue Monday night and has asked both clubs to send representatives to a hearing tomorrow night to explain themselves.

The Board retains the right to eject both clubs from the Under 21 competition, or impose an appropriate fine.

Charleville led the Fourth Round tie 0-10 to 0-6 when it was abandoned, with Valley Rovers awaiting the winners in the quarter-final.