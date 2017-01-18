Home»Sport

Chapecoense plane crash survivor Helio Neto is walking again without the aid of crutches

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 04:46 pm

One of three Chapecoense players to have survived a plane crash that killed 71 people has been filmed on the road to recovery, managing to walk without the assistance of crutches.

Helio Neto is a 31-year-old central defender at the club, and had been pictured talking to youth players on crutches since the accident. As this video demonstrates however, he looks to be making a fantastic recovery.

The caption translates as: “Helio Neto takes his first steps after the Chapecoense accident.”

The other two players to survive the crash were full-back Alan Ruschel and reserve goalkeeper Jackson Follmann. The team were on their way to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional when the plane crashed.

The South American Football Confederation has since confirmed Chapecoense as Copa Sudamericana champions. Their opponents, Nacional, received the Centennial Conmebol Fair Play award.

KEYWORDS SBTV, Brazilian Serie A, Chapecoense, Football, Helio Neto, Walking,

