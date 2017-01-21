Home»Sport

Chapecoense are set to play Palmeiras in their first game since the tragic plane crash

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 01:58 pm

Chapecoense, the football team who lost most of their players in a plane crash in Colombia, are set to play their first game since the incident – with 22 new players to be introduced to the squad.

The team’s new personnel will take on Brazilian league champions Palmeiras at the club’s Arena Conda.

Since the crash, which killed 71 of the 77 on board the flight, the footballing world has come together to remember those who died – and to help the team get back on its feet.

All 20 La Liga clubs for example have planned to donate signed shirts to the Chapecoense museum, which is to open in the near future.

Rui Costa has been brought in as director of football from Gremio, attempting to assemble a team in less than two months. Unsurprisingly, it is comprised largely of youth players, some of whom have spoken to first-team player and crash survivor, Helio Neto.

Chapecoense are set to begin the domestic season on January 26 at home against Joinville, but have rejected proposals that would have meant they were immune from relegation.

Their game against Palmeiras is set to kick off at 16:30 local time – the streets outside the stadium have been painted white and green for the occasion.

