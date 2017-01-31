Celtic's Moussa Dembele appears to rule out Chelsea move

Moussa Dembele has given Celtic fans an emphatic signal that he is staying in Glasgow following reports of a possible Chelsea offer.

The striker tweeted a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio delivering the "I'm not leaving" speech from the Wolf of Wall Street film, with himself in a similar pose above.

The 20-year-old captioned it "What else?" and included several green hearts and four-leaf clovers to further emphasise his commitment to Celtic.

Reports had claimed Chelsea were considering a £30million-plus offer in the final 24 hours of the transfer window and Dembele was pictured on a flight to London early on deadline day.

But it soon emerged he was on his way for a scan on a knee injury and Dembele further put the rumours to bed in the evening.

Chelsea had made a far more meaningful attempt to sign Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the final week of the window but Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has consistently insisted neither player would leave in January.