Home»Sport

Celtic's Moussa Dembele appears to rule out Chelsea move

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 06:20 pm

Moussa Dembele has given Celtic fans an emphatic signal that he is staying in Glasgow following reports of a possible Chelsea offer.

The striker tweeted a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio delivering the "I'm not leaving" speech from the Wolf of Wall Street film, with himself in a similar pose above.

The 20-year-old captioned it "What else?" and included several green hearts and four-leaf clovers to further emphasise his commitment to Celtic.

Reports had claimed Chelsea were considering a £30million-plus offer in the final 24 hours of the transfer window and Dembele was pictured on a flight to London early on deadline day.

But it soon emerged he was on his way for a scan on a knee injury and Dembele further put the rumours to bed in the evening.

Chelsea had made a far more meaningful attempt to sign Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the final week of the window but Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has consistently insisted neither player would leave in January.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hull City's Alex Bruce engaged in some excellent transfer deadline day banter with fans on Twitter

Ben Marshall forced to retire from rugby, aged 26

Ravel Morrison calls out reporter on Twitter over rumoured transfer to QPR

CJ Stander: No special protection for Conor Murray this week


Today's Stories

Jacques Nienaber: Munster will evolve

Munster chairman Jerry O’Sullivan backs SFC change

Jacques Nienaber: Munster will evolve

Rob Kearney wary of Scottish challenge that awaits in Murrayfield

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 