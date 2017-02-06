Home»Sport

Celtic goal against St Johnstone had a rabona AND a backheel

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 12:46 pm

We’ve seen some special goals this season – Olivier Giroud and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kicks, Andy Carroll’s acrobatic volley and Eden Hazard’s mazy run – but Moussa Dembele’s hat-trick goal against St Johnstone might just be better than all of them.

Dembele had come on as a second-half substitute, and helped his side from 2-1 down to 4-2 up with a brace, but it was the Bhoys’ fifth that caught the eye.

Get a load of this.

All in all, the goal comprised of 24 passes, one rabona from Mikael Lustig, and one backheel from Callum McGregor, ending with a fine finish from Dembele.

The result puts Celtic an outrageous 27 points clear in the Scottish Premier League, and the goal took the 20-year-old Dembele to 23 goals for the season.

No scorpion-kick, but I guess you can't have everything…

