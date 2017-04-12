Cat interrupts Major League Baseball game - and shows up players with its athleticism

A cat walks onto a baseball field…

That’s not the start of a rubbish joke, it happened at the Major League Baseball game between Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves – and it put on quite a show.

The phrase cat-like athleticism all makes sense now.

The feline’s foray onto the field delayed play at the start of the sixth inning, before its miraculous vertical climb allowed it to escape to the Marlins’ home run statue – which they suspended use of for the rest of the game to protect the cat.

Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

In case you were wondering what this home run statue is or looks like – well here it is…

No wonder they turned it off, the noses on those marlins could skewer a tiger.

It seems the cat acted as a suitable substitute to the Marlins’ lucky charm however – as they went on to win their first home game of the season 8-4.