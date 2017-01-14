Carroll's wonder strike, Barton's improbable comeback and all the other important Premier League stuff

If you’re a Premier League junkie, Saturday afternoon’s action certainly had all the goals, excitement and surprises for your hit of the action.

Let’s take you through the biggest talking points of the day.

Results

TottenhamWest Brom

Burnley 1-0 Southampton

Hull 3-1 Bournemouth

Sunderland 1-3 Stoke

Swansea 0-4 Arsenal

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Player of the day

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry Kane was truly magnificent against West Brom, constantly looking dangerous and perhaps unlucky not to have bagged more than his hat-trick of goals.

Kane could have had 5 goals already — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) January 14, 2017

Kane’s goals on Saturday took his tally to 62 for Tottenham, achieving them in just 99 games – the fastest to go past 60 of any Spurs player ever.

3 - No player has scored more Premier League hat-tricks for Tottenham than Harry Kane (3, level with Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe). Trio. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2017

With Wayne Rooney looking to put the cherry on top of his Manchester United tally tomorrow, you just wonder whether the 23-year-old is only just embarking on a record of his own.

Goal of the day

Andy Carroll scores a fantastic bicycle kick for West Ham against Crystal Palace. What a goal! pic.twitter.com/9oYxv9jPWJ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 14, 2017

You know when Peter Crouch scored that incredible volley a few seasons ago and everyone thought “wow, he’s technically gifted for a big man” – Andy Carroll’s goal for West Ham today was what that was for Crouch.

GOAL West Ham 2-0 Palace (79 mins). WOW. Andy Carroll unleashes an unbelievable bicycle kick that flies past Wayne Hennessey! #WHUCRY — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2017

The stunning bicycle kick from a cross from the left nearly tore the net from the top corner, and is certainly the best goal the big Geordie has scored.

Goal of the season has *definitely* been scored by: - M̶k̶h̶i̶t̶a̶r̶y̶a̶n̶ - G̶i̶r̶o̶u̶d̶ - Carroll#bbcfootball — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) January 14, 2017

Andy Carroll 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 14, 2017

Disallowed goal of the day

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

You probably won’t see a smoother finish this season than the one ruled out for offside against Dele Alli.

Christian Eriksen’s inch-perfect ball to Alli’s feet let the 20-year-old barely break his stride to prod the ball past a diving Ben Foster – who was clearly as unaware of the flag as Alli.

Comeback of the day

(Martin Rickett/PA)

You’d be forgiven for thinking you wouldn’t see this man in the Premier League goals again.

Joey Barton’s return to Burnley, now aged 34, after a doomed spell at Rangers came as something of a surprise this month. It was he who scored the winner for the Clarets just three minutes after being brought on as a substitute though, with a cheeky free-kick no less.

FULL-TIME Burnley 1-0 Southampton. Joey Barton’s first #PL goal for Burnley puts the Clarets 10th in the table #BURSOU pic.twitter.com/zZJARJGCZe — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2017

Despite over 250 Premier League appearances Barton only had 26 goals to his name before this game. Talk about unlikely.

Tantrum of the day

(Nick Potts/PA)

Alexis Sanchez got a volleyed goal in Arsenal’s drubbing of Swansea to add to another brilliant season for the player – but he wasn’t happy at being subbed late on.

The Chilean showed his frustration as he walked off, kicking at the ground before taking a seat hidden beneath his coat.

What's Sanchez doing? Behave & act like a professional. — Sam (@samuelJayC) January 14, 2017

Of course the tantrum wasn’t necessarily seen as a bad thing…

Love how enraged @Alexis_Sanchez always looks when he's subbed. Absolutely spitting blood at Wenger then as he trudged off. #passion #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2017

Winning 0-4 & @Alexis_Sanchez is THIS angry at being taken off. Love this guy - he's a winner. #afc pic.twitter.com/1LeVXSTyq3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2017

Mixed game of the day

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Poor Ben Foster seemed to play the game of his life against Spurs. The goalkeeper did well to keep the scoreline close to respectable for his team – who were far from convincing.

Ultimately though the barrage was too much, as the Baggies sunk to a 4-0 defeat.

Ben Foster's had a worldly and conceded 4 😂 — Tom Power (@Sharp_As_A_Nut) January 14, 2017

Ben Foster, the only reason Spurs aren't 23-0 up... — ✌Dan Rogers (@Flobby1987) January 14, 2017

Tribute of the day

Across the Premier League signs of respect were shown for the loss of former England manager Graham Taylor earlier this week at the age of 72 – but nowhere were the tributes loudest or most passionate than at his former club Watford.

The scene outside the ground here as #watfordfc & #Boro supporters pay their respects to Graham Taylor. #thankyouGT pic.twitter.com/p7MhBdJwVV — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 14, 2017

"There's only one Graham Taylor," the Watford fans sing as the players emerge for KO. pic.twitter.com/84vMdt2Btd — Phil Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) January 14, 2017

The touching tributes were honest and heartfelt, and for no one were they felt more strongly than Taylor’s wife Rita – who was in the stands at Vicarage Road.