Home»Sport

Carnacon back in All-Ireland final after 10-point contribution from Cora Staunton

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 04:51 pm

Carnacon (Mayo) 3-14 St Macartan's (Tyrone) 0-8

Cora Staunton collected 1-7 as five-time winners Carnacon booked their place in a first All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Final since 2013.

The Mayo and Connacht champions made a potentially tricky All-Ireland semi-final against first-time Ulster winners St Macartan’s look relatively straightforward today, in front of a big crowd at Fr. Hackett Park, Augher.

Carnacon were driven forward by their county stars as Fiona McHale delivered another powerhouse performance at midfield, while Amy Dowling scored 1-3 from play.

Carnacon, despite coughing up some chances, were generally tight and compact in a defence led by Martha Carter and Marie Corbett.

And wing-forwards Louise Dowling and Aoife Brennan, who scored a point each, covered every blade of grass as Carnacon set up a December 3 final clash with Cork’s Mourneabbey at Parnell Park.

It’s the first time that the clubs will have met in the senior championship – as Carnacon look to collect a first All-Ireland crown since their last win five years ago.

Club captain Staunton may be Australia-bound to prepare for a professional stint with the Greater Western Sydney Giants but the decorated forward will have to put travelling plans on hold for at least another fortnight.

For St Macs, this was a bridge too far but the club managed by former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Ryan McMenamin can still reflect proudly on a landmark season.

They registered eight wides in the first half and they proved costly, as Carnacon put increased daylight between the teams as the game wore on.

At half-time, Carnacon led by 1-6 to 0-3 and the goal from McHale in the 16th minute was quite brilliant.

McHale picked up possession around midfield and drove at the heart of the St Macs defence, with team-mates making intelligent runs on either side to clear a path.

McHale’s finish was low and decisive and the St Macs luck was summed up in the 28th minute when skipper Joline Donnelly clipped a shot off the upright, across the face of goal and wide.

Indeed, St Macs went without a score from the 15th minute until five minutes into the second half, and Carnacon were well in control by then.

The second Carnacon goal arrived in the 36th minute, as a long-range free from Staunton found the net, before Dowling registered goal number three six minutes later.

From there until the finish it was simply a matter of keeping the scoreboard ticking over for Carnacon, as their goalkeeper Michelle Higgins preserved a ‘clean sheet’ with an excellent late save to keep out Lynda Donnelly.

Scorers for Carnacon – C Staunton 1-7 (1-5f), A Dowling 1-3, F McHale 1-2, L Dowling & A Brennan 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Macs – C Maguire 0-3 (2f), C McCaffrey 0-2 (1f), N McGirr, L Donnelly & C McQuaid 0-1 each.

Carnacon – M Higgins; S McGing, M Carter, S Larkin; M McGing, M Corbett, D Hughes; F McHale, E Flannery; L Dowling, A Dowling, A Brennan; E Cosgrave, C Staunton, B Bruton.

Subs – M Larkin for Bruton (51), A McHale for S Larkin (53).

St Macs – N McKenna; S McQuaid, M Donnelly, M Treanor; S McCarroll, N McGirr, L Donnelly; M McMenamin, C McQuaid; S McRory, C Maguire, P Donnelly; S McGirr, C McCaffrey, J Donnelly.

Subs – T O’Hagan for P Donnelly (45), G McKenna for McRory (54), K Irvine for S McGirr (56).

Ref – C McManus (Meath)


KEYWORDS

sportgaaladies footballCarnaconSt Macartan's

More in this Section

Carl Frampton wins unanimous decision against Mexican Horacio Garcia

Joe Schmidt says Joey Carbery has 'fractured his left forearm'

Miss of the season? Brentford’s Neal Maupay just gave his entry for the accolade

’We got lucky’ Stuart McCloskey says of Fiji win


Today's Stories

Carl Frampton draws on home comforts after turbulent year

Tommy Fleetwood stays in contention as Justin Rose falters on 18th

Darren Sweetnam: 'I don’t even look back now. It was definitely the right decision'

Pochettino happy with his lot: ‘I don’t care where Arsenal are’

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »