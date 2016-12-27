Home»Sport

Carl Frampton wins ESPN fighter of the year award

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 09:00 pm

Carl Frampton has been named 2016 fighter of the year by ESPN, writes Stephen Barry.

The Belfast boxer beat Vasyl Lomachenko, 2014 winner Terence Crawford and three-time award winner Manny Pacquiao to the title.

“Being even considered as a fighter of the year is a huge honour for me and very humbling,” said Frampton, who is undefeated in 23 contests.

Privileged and honoured to be named ESPN fighter of the year #FOTY #Boxing

A photo posted by carl frampton (@theframpton) on

“But the thing is, I'm kicking off 2017 with a bang and it has the potential to be even better than ‘16.”

In January, Frampton will bid to defend his WBA featherweight title in a rematch of his fight-of-the-year contender against Léo Santa Cruz.

He won a majority decision to dethrone Santa Cruz last July, having previously taken a split decision against Scott Quigg in a super-bantamweight world title unification bout in February. Both Santa Cruz and Quigg had been unbeaten before their losses to Frampton.

Award judge Dan Rafael wrote: “No other fighter in 2016 scored such an impressive combination of victories in high-profile bouts against elite opponents - in multiple divisions, on the road - with one of them a contender for fight of the year.”

