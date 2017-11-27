Carl Frampton vows to fight Cyclone’s legal action

Carl Frampton has said he is deeply disappointed after his former management team Cyclone Promotions launched a legal action against him, writes Martin Claffey.

The former two-weight world champion split with Cyclone in August after eight years, where he was trained by Barry McGuigan’s son Shane. Frampton is now trained by Jamie Moore, and made his return to the ring in Belfast earlier this month with a points win over Mexico’s Horacio Garcia.

Carl Frampton, Barry McGuigan and Shane McGuigan

Frampton signed a deal with MTK Global in an advisory role whist also linking up with Frank Warren, a deal which sees his fights broadcast on BT Sport.

But yesterday Frampton solicitors FinucaneToner confirmed Cyclone have initiated legal proceedings in London against him.

A statement on behalf of my client Mr Carl Frampton pic.twitter.com/5rxrJ1y3Vy — John Finucane (@johnfinucane) November 26, 2017

“Mr Frampton is deeply disappointed that Cyclone Promotions have decided to initiate legal action against him, however he will not only defend this action rigorously but can confirm he will be counter-claiming on a number of grounds.

“Mr Frampton is confident this process will vindicate his position and reputation.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.