Cardiff Blues continue winning run against Dragons

Cardiff Blues claimed their sixth consecutive league victory over the Dragons in a PRO14 Boxing Day derby which grew to a thrilling finale.

The Blues led 22-3 at one stage through tries from wing Aled Summerhill, centre Rey Lee-Lo and replacement Tom James plus a penalty and two conversions from outside-half Gareth Anscombe.

But the Dragons, whose only points up to the 64th minute had come from a penalty via stand-off Gavin Henson, staged a fightback in the closing moments. Replacement prop Lloyd Fairbrother grabbed a try which Henson converted before the home side were awarded a penalty try and conversion.

The only noteworthy point for the bumper crowd at Rodney Parade to discuss at half-time came on 37 minutes when Summerhill went over for his try in the left corner.

The Blues attacked inside the opposition 22 and, when wing Owen Lane was tackled five metres short, his outside pass came off the head of home skipper Cory Hill. Summerhill neatly kicked on over the try-line and pounced on the ball.

Otherwise, it was a pedestrian opening period with Anscombe landing a penalty from 30 metres and Henson getting the home team's opening points on the stroke of the interval, also with a 30-metre penalty.

After the break, a well-worked move gave Lee-Lo a simplerun-in from ten metres as a gap between Henson and wing Pat Howard opened wide,Anscombe converting.

The home side were desperate for points in order to get back into the game but a 38-metre penalty from Henson went wide.

The Blues tightened their grip on the match on the hour mark when full-back Matthew Morgan fed James on the home 22 for their side's third try which Anscombe converted.

It seemed done and dusted but the Dragons hit back. Fairbrother ran in from 10 metres, dummying Kirby Myhill in the process, with Henson converting.

With six minutes left Elliott Dee was at the back of a long rolling maul which ended with Myhill collapsing the drive and referee Andrew Brace awarding a penalty try under the posts.

From 19 points up, the Blues were now just five points ahead but the Dragons' late surge could not be maintained as they suffered another defeat to the Welsh capital city region.