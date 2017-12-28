Calls for action after alleged racist chanting at Millwall

Kick It Out has urged the Football Association to act with "urgency" over alleged racist chanting during Millwall’s Sky Bet Championship match with Wolves on Boxing Day.

Football’s equality and inclusion organisation expressed "great concern" with the number of reports it received in the wake of the fixture, subsequently passing them on to the governing body.

We have released the following statement after receiving reports of alleged racist chanting during the Championship fixture between Millwall and Wolves. More here: https://t.co/qPAqvbTgoY pic.twitter.com/xiuRMLCODc — Kick It Out (@kickitout) December 28, 2017

In a statement the organisation said: "Kick It Out received several reports following the Championship fixture between Millwall and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, which alleged racist chanting by Millwall supporters towards a number of Wolves players.

Millwall and Wigan fans fighting during the FA Cup semi final in 2013

"The reports have since been passed on to the Football Association for investigation.

"The number of reports received to the organisation from the match is of great concern and Kick It Out expects the relevant authorities to investigate this serious incident as a matter of urgency, so it is concluded in a manner that shows zero tolerance towards racism or any other form of unacceptable discriminatory conduct."

Millwall announced on Wednesday that they were investigating allegations of abuse directed towards Wolves players and staff during the game at The Den, which finished in a 2-2 draw.