Business degree no longer necessary for GAA director role

The GAA have extended the deadline for applications to become the next Director General.

The Association are searching for a successor to Paraic Duffy who will retire at the end of March.

Paraic Duffy

A business degree was initially considered a vital attribute for candidates, but applicants without such a third level qualification will now be considered.

The GAA noted that the vital attribute - one of 12 - had given rise to queries.

"In response, we wish to clarify that while business experience is an important consideration and aspect of the role, applicants without a third-level business related qualification will be fully considered," a statement released this morning said.

As the job specification has been clarified, the deadline for applications has been extended.

The deadline has been put back to Friday, January 19.

Digital desk