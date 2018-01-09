Home»Sport

Business degree no longer necessary for GAA director role

Tuesday, January 09, 2018 - 12:26 pm

The GAA have extended the deadline for applications to become the next Director General.

The Association are searching for a successor to Paraic Duffy who will retire at the end of March.

Paraic Duffy

A business degree was initially considered a vital attribute for candidates, but applicants without such a third level qualification will now be considered.

The GAA noted that the vital attribute - one of 12 - had given rise to queries.

"In response, we wish to clarify that while business experience is an important consideration and aspect of the role, applicants without a third-level business related qualification will be fully considered," a statement released this morning said.

As the job specification has been clarified, the deadline for applications has been extended.

The deadline has been put back to Friday, January 19.

