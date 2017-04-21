Home»Sport

Burnley's Joey Barton free to face Man United

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 07:58 pm

Burnley's Joey Barton will be available to face Manchester United on Sunday after his Football Association hearing into betting charges was adjourned.

The 34-year-old appeared before an FA commission and Press Association Sport understands no decision was reached during that session on Friday so Barton is free to feature against Jose Mourinho's men at Turf Moor this weekend.

Midfielder Barton had been charged with misconduct in December in relation to 1,260 bets placed over a 10-year period and his original hearing in March was postponed after a member of the panel was ill on the day.

A lengthy ban could follow when the commission concludes - though no direct precedent exists - and Burnley made provisions for such a hefty punishment when they resigned Barton earlier this year.

The Clarets had agreed to re-sign the player on a short-term deal prior to Christmas, three days before his FA charge came to light, and he rejoined the Premier League side when the window reopened in January.

Barton, who helped the Clarets to promotion last season, has played 17 times for Sean Dyche's side since the turn of the year, scoring the winner against Southampton in his first game back at Turf Moor.

KEYWORDS soccer, burnley

