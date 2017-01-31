Burnley wrap up club record signing of Robbie Brady

Burnley have confirmed the club record signing of Robbie Brady from Norwich.

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Turf Moor to become their second signing on transfer deadline day.

Brady follows Ashley Westwood to the Clarets having spent the last 18-months at Carrow Road following a £7million move from Hull in 2015.

BREAKING: We are delighted to announce the club record signing of Robbie Brady from @CanariesFC on a three-and-a-half year deal. pic.twitter.com/CRiukqkPm8 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2017

Burnley were one of the busier sides in the Premier League in an otherwise quiet deadline day although Odion Ighalo completed one of the other biggest deals after leaving Watford for China.

The striker joined Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for an undisclosed fee, although it was reported to be around £20million.

Ighalo was also linked with a move to West Brom but that would only have been as part of a swap for Saido Berahino, who did not want to move to Watford.

The Baggies were not keen to buy the Nigerian striker, who has not scored in 15 games, outright.

Ighalo scored 39 times in 100 games for the Hornets, having helped them to promotion to the Premier League in 2014-15 and netted 15 top-flight goals last season.

It was otherwise slow progress for Premier League clubs on deadline day, with Emmanuel Adebayor's move to Turkish Super Lig team Istanbul Basaksehir one of the headlines.

The striker left Crystal Palace almost seven months ago and had remained the day's highest profile mover by mid-afternoon, by which time he had passed a medical and signed a reported 18-month contract.

Elsewhere, Hull announced the loan arrival of Italy international Andrea Ranocchia from Inter Milan.

The central defender, 28, who could make his debut for the Tigers at Manchester United on Wednesday night, is their sixth signing of the transfer window.

Southampton also confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will be reunited with Claude Puel, his former manager, and further strengthens the club's goalkeeping options at St Mary's, where Fraser Forster, Alex McCarthy and Stuart Taylor are the senior options.

Football League teams were significantly busier. As well as Blackburn re-signing Marvin Emnes, 28, on loan from Swansea until the end of the season, Sergi Canos joined Brentford permanently from Norwich.

Championship leaders Brighton also completed a permanent deal for Glenn Murray, 33. The striker, who has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances since rejoining them on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, has arrived for an undisclosed fee and signed a contract until 2019.

Their promotion rivals Reading, meanwhile, signed the 25-year-old Jordon Mutch from Palace and Reece Oxford from West Ham on loan for the rest of the season.

The January window, which closes at 11pm in England, was looking relatively quiet because 14 of the Premier League's 20 teams are involved in fixtures on Tuesday night.