Burnley step in after young Robbie Brady fan gutted by Deadline Day switch

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 02:01 pm

Premier League side Burnley have come to the rescue after a deadline day move left a young Ireland fan distraught.

Eight-year-old Andrew Whelan got tickets from Santa to go see idol Robbie Brady play at Norwich this weekend.

But Robbie completed a multi-million pound transfer to Burnley on January 31, leaving young Andrew heartbroken.

“He’s absolutely devastated he won’t get to see him,” Andrew’s mother Samantha told The Star.

“This year all he wanted from Santy was to go and see Robbie playing.”

His family told the media the story in the hope that something could be arranged to allow Andrew see Robbie, and it looks like their plan has worked.

On Friday afternoon Robbie’s new club, Burnley FC, tweeted to say they had heard the story and were hoping to work something out for the young boy.

Excellent work all round - let’s hope Andrew gets to enjoy his Christmas treat after all.

