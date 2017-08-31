Burnley buy Nahki Wells from Huddersfield

Burnley have announced the signing of striker Nahki Wells from Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.

Bermuda international Wells, currently recovering from minor ankle surgery, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Turf Moor.

"Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Nahki Wells on a three-year contract," the Clarets said on their official website.

"The Clarets completed the deadline-day signing of the striker, 27, from Premier League rivals Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee."

Wells had been linked with a move to Burnley since Huddersfield head coach David Wagner confirmed earlier this month that the club were open to offers for the former Bradford striker.

Wagner has drafted in fellow strikers Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre since the Terriers' play-off final triumph at Wembley in May, while Elias Kachunga's loan move from Ingolstadt was made permanent.

But Wells, who scored 48 goals in 152 appearances during his three-and-a-half-year spell at Huddersfield, believes good times lie ahead at Turf Moor.

"I have no doubt this is an ideal move for me," Wells said.

"I have played at every level besides the Premier League. I achieved that by getting promoted (with Huddersfield) and it wasn't something that was going to change. I have always wanted to play there.

"I've documented that way back, when I first broke into the game.

"Now the opportunity is here and I'm very thankful to the football club to give it to me. I feel I can go on and do great things."

Wells had minor surgery to resolve an ankle problem earlier this month and has not featured this season for Huddersfield in the Premier League.

He had slipped down the pecking order at the John Smith's Stadium when the Terriers paid club record fees, first for Depoitre to Porto and then Mounie to Montpellier in June and July respectively.

Wagner told Huddersfield's offical website: "Nahki is a great character and has been a very important player for Huddersfield Town for a long time, but now this move works for everyone.

"He is a very good player, but at this moment in time we have a number of high quality players and options in our offensive line.

"Everyone here at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Nahki for what he has done for the club and wishes him all the best for the future."

Burnley recently sold striker Andre Gray to Watford for a reported fee of £18.5million, but boss Sean Dyche had already boosted the club's fire power by drafting in Jonathan Walters and Chris Wood, a club record £15m signing from Leeds.

Wells, who started out in the UK at Carlisle, joined Huddersfield from Bradford for a then-club record fee of £1.5m in January 2014.

AP